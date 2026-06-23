Mariners' Luke Raley: Back in action Tuesday

Raley (illness) is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Pirates.

Raley is in the starting lineup for the first time since June 14, as he missed all three games versus Baltimore last week due to back tightness and the flu before the Red Sox started three straight left-handed pitchers over the weekend. The veteran outfielder has been productive this year with 14 homers, 35 RBI, 24 runs and an .801 OPS in 211 plate appearances, but he's racked up just 17 plate appearances versus southpaws and should continue operate as a strong-side platoon player in right field.