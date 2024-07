Raley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Raley got the Mariners to within one run in the ninth with his 379-foot solo shot to right field, but Seattle was ultimately unable to force extra innings. The 29-year-old snapped a nine-game power drought with his blast, locking in a double-digit home-run total for the second straight season in the process.