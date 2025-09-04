Raley was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays due to tightness in his side, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 30-year-old entered Wednesday's game in the fourth inning for Josh Naylor, but Raley was later taken out of the game himself in the seventh after going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. The Mariners are calling his removal precautionary, however, and he'll receive an additional day to recover before Seattle begins its next series in Atlanta on Friday.