Raley is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

The left-handed-hitting Raley had started in each of the Mariners' last three games, but for the second time since he was activated from the injured list last Friday, he'll take a seat against a right-handed starting pitcher (Simeon Woods Richardson). Raley still appears likely to see the lion's share of playing time at first base versus righties after the Mariners recently cut Rowdy Tellez, but the hot-hitting Donovan Solano -- who has largely served as a short-side platoon player this season -- has made a strong case of late for earning more opportunities. Solano will get the nod at first base Thursday after slashing .485/.514/.788 with three home runs and 13 RBI over his last 10 games.