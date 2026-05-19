Mariners' Luke Raley: On bench versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raley is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.
The White Sox have southpaw Anthony Kay starting Tuesday, so the left-handed bat of Raley will begin the game from the bench. Connor Joe has the start in right field and is batting sixth.
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