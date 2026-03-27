Raley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Guardians.

Raley, who got the Opening Day start in right field, led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a solo shot off Tanner Bibee, tying the game 3-3. It's a nice start to the season for Raley, who struggled to a .202/.319/.311 slash line with just four homers in 73 games last year. Raley figures to get the majority of starts against right-handed pitching while platooning with Victor Robles and Rob Refsnyder.