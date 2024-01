The Rays traded Raley to the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Jose Caballero, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Raley broke out during his first season as a starter in 2023, slashing .249/.333/.490 with 19 homers and 49 RBI across 406 plate appearances. Now in Seattle, the 28-year-old will join Julio Rodriguez and the newly-acquired Mitch Haniger (back) in the Mariners' outfield, though Raley is also capable of covering first base and serving as the DH.