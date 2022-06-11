Gonzales allowed two runs on two hits and six walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings versus the Red Sox on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Gonzales' lack of command led to him leaving with the Mariners down 2-0, though Jesse Winker's two-run blast in the fifth inning got the starter off the hook. This was the first time in four starts Gonzales has issued multiple walks, which makes this seem like more of an anomaly than the start of a troubling trend. The southpaw has a 3.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 38:24 K:BB through 62 innings across 12 starts this season. He'll look to improve on a 3-6 record next week in a projected start versus the Twins.