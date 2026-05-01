Mariners manager Justin Hollander told reporters Friday that an MRI on Brash revealed "trace inflammation" in his right lat and no signs of structural damage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Brash sustained the injury during Wednesday's game against the Twins after tossing just two pitches in the eighth inning. The fact there was no structural damage is good news for the 27-year-old right-hander, but the inflammation in his lat could result in a stint on the 15-day IL. It would be a big blow to the Mariners' bullpen, as Brash has yet to give up an earned run across 11.1 innings this season, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out eight and accumulating four holds.