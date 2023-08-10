Brash (8-3) got the win over the Padres on Wednesday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Brash wrapped up his one frame on a scant 10 pitches, and he was rewarded for preserving the 1-1 tie when Seattle broke out for a five-run tally in the home half of the eighth. The right-hander has already benefited fantasy managers throughout the season with a robust amount of holds and elite strikeout numbers, but he's now logged three winning decisions and converted one save chance since Paul Sewald was traded to the Diamondbacks on July 31.