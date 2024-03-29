The Mariners placed Brash (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Brash sustained an elbow injury early in camp and didn't end up pitching in the Cactus League, though he was fortunate to avoid surgery after he was diagnosed with inflammation following a visit with Dr. Keith Meister, per MLB.com. The right-hander has since resumed throwing bullpen sessions and is likely to throw off the mound again this weekend before potentially gaining clearance to face hitters. Brash seems to be tracking toward a return from the IL in mid-to-late April.