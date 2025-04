Double-A Arkansas placed Morales on the 7-day injured list with an elbow injury, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Mayo reports that Morales should be back in the next couple weeks. The 22-year-old righty has a pretty ordinary low-90s fastball but had a strong 2024 season, logging a 3.02 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 147 strikeouts in 149 innings across High-A and Double-A.