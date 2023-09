Ford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

Ford went back-to-back with Dominic Canzone in leaving the yard during the fourth inning, allowing the Mariners to close a four-run deficit to one. Ford has reached safely in six straight games, an encouraging stretch during which he's posted a .333 average (5-for-15) with two homers, three RBI, three walks, a hit-by-pitch and four runs.