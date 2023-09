Ford went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Ford struck out in two of his other three plate appearances, but he delivered a 400-foot shot to right with Ty France aboard in the second to erase an early 1-0 deficit and give the Mariners a lead they wouldn't relinquish. Ford has a modest four hits in his last four games, yet three of those have left the yard with the help of his 40.0 percent hard contact rate and 42.9 percent HR/FB rate in that sample.