Ford went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

It was another quiet day for the Mariners' bats as a whole in the final installment of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers, but Ford managed one of two multi-hit efforts on the day for Seattle. The slugger came into the contest mired in a 1-for-15 skid that had encompassed his prior seven games, and the multi-hit tally was Ford's first since Sept. 4.