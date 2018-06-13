Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows just one in win
Leake (7-3) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings against the Angels.
The only mark on his ledger was a solo home run to Mike Trout in the fifth inning, but Leake was otherwise in command. Following a rocky opening month, the 30-year-old has settled down to the tune of a 2.87 ERA and six quality starts in eight outings since the start of May. He's not particularly overpowering and won't likely be a strong source of strikeouts (5.6 K/9), but the opportunities for wins should continue to be there the way he's been pitching of late. He'll look to keep it rolling Sunday against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Throws eight strong innings•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Sharp in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Throws eight strong innings in win•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Tosses quality start Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Allows five earned in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Mike Leake: Pitches seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Darvish's trade value
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart