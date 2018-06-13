Leake (7-3) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings against the Angels.

The only mark on his ledger was a solo home run to Mike Trout in the fifth inning, but Leake was otherwise in command. Following a rocky opening month, the 30-year-old has settled down to the tune of a 2.87 ERA and six quality starts in eight outings since the start of May. He's not particularly overpowering and won't likely be a strong source of strikeouts (5.6 K/9), but the opportunities for wins should continue to be there the way he's been pitching of late. He'll look to keep it rolling Sunday against the Red Sox.