Leake earned the loss Wednesday against the Angels, allowing four runs (three earned) in four innings. He gave up nine hits and a walk while striking out four.

Leake pitched a clean first inning but struggled in every inning after that, allowing one run in the second, two runs in the fourth and another in the fifth before being removed from the game. Despite the poor start, Leake still owns an 8-5 record and a respectable 4.11 ERA on the year, even though his K/9 sits at a mere 5.64. He'll face the Angels again in his next start Tuesday.