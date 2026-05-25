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Mariners' Mitch Garver: Sitting Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Garver is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Athletics on Monday.

Garver will get a breather after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's series finale against the Royals. Jhonny Pereda will start behind home plate for the Mariners on Monday and bat eighth.

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