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Mariners' Mitch Garver: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Garver is not in the Mariners' starting lineup against the Athletics on Monday.
Garver will get a breather after going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's series finale against the Royals. Jhonny Pereda will start behind home plate for the Mariners on Monday and bat eighth.