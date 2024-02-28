Garver went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in the Mariners' Cactus League tie with the Giants on Tuesday.

The offseason addition belted a Jordan Hicks offering in the first inning into the left field seats with Dylan Moore aboard to give Seattle an early 2-0 lead. The hit marked Garver's first in what was his second Cactus League game, and making it all the more impressive was it came off one of Hicks' signature triple-digit sinkers, per Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle. Garver drew the start at designated hitter, where he's expected to log nearly all his playing time in 2024.