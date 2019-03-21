Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches first homer
Haniger went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a walk in an extra-innings win over the Athletics in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday.
Haniger launched a 397-foot solo shot to left in the third off Marco Estrada for his first homer of the season. The 28-year-old had gone hitless in the opener on Wednesday, but he knocked the cover off the ball in signature fashion on both occasions in which he hit safely Thursday. Haniger operated out of the No. 2 hole in the order for the season-opening two-game series, and the outfielder could potentially move around to different spots near or at the top of the lineup as the season unfolds.
