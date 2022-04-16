Haniger was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday after he tested positive for the virus, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Manager Scott Servais indicated Saturday that Haniger will likely be forced to spend a minimum of five days away from the team before he's cleared to return. Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore should see additional playing time in the outfield while Haniger is sidelined, while Donovan Walton was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to provide additional depth.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rips third homer of season•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Belts three-run shot Sunday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Knocks two-run shot•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Reaches deal with M's•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Slow start in spring•