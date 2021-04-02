Montero gave up a solo home run and blew the save Thursday against the Giants. He struck out two.

The Mariners took a 7-6 lead into the top of the ninth, which is when Alex Dickerson hit a 408-foot home run off Montero to tie the game. The Mariners ended up winning the game in the 10th inning. He made one bad pitch and was otherwise fine, so Montero should still have some leash as Seattle's closer going forward.