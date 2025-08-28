Montero tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Athletics. He walked one batter and struck out four.

After starter Casey Mize was tagged for five runs in just 3.1 innings, Montero came on and gave the Tigers some valuable long relief. It was the veteran righty's longest outing of the season, and he's now covered two or more innings four times this year. Montero has been fairly effective in Detroit since coming over before the trade deadline, posting a 3.48 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 10.1 innings with his new team.