Yankees' Rafael Montero: Delayed by visa issues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montero has yet to report to the Yankees' camp due to visa problems, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Montero inked a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training last week, but he's yet to report. It shouldn't greatly affect his preparation as long as his absence doesn't stretch on too long, but it will not help Montero's longshot bid to win a bullpen job.
