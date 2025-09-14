Montero (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits while retiring only a single batter to blow a save and take the loss in Saturday's extra-innings contest against the Marlins.

With Will Vest having already pitched the ninth and tenth innings, the Tigers had to turn to Montero in the 11th to protect a 4-3 lead. The veteran righty couldn't get the job done in an ineffective performance. Montero has a rough 4.88 ERA overall this season, though he's been better since joining Detroit before the trade deadline, posting a 3.71 ERA across 17 innings so far. He should remain in a middle-relief role with limited fantasy appeal.