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Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Could return this week

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arozarena (hamstring) did some baserunning Sunday and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Mariners' series opener in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Arozarena has already been cleared to travel with the Mariners for their six-game road trip, but he'll be re-evaluated Monday before the team decides if he's fit to return to action for the series in Pittsburgh. Since Arozarena was placed on the IL last Tuesday, Victor Robles has stepped in as his primary replacement in left field.

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