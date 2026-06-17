Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Heads to IL with hamstring strain

The Mariners placed Arozarena on the 10-day injured list Tuesday due to a left hamstring strain.

The Mariners originally anticipated Arozarena would return to the starting lineup as soon as Wednesday. However, an MRI on his hamstring revealed more inflammation than the team was expecting, prompting Seattle to deactivate him. Victor Robles and Rob Refsnyder are the most likely candidates to receive more playing time in the corner outfield while Arozarena is out, and the Mariners called up Curtis Washington from High-A Everett to provide emergency depth in the outfield.