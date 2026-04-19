Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Arozarena provided the Mariners' last runs of the game with a fifth-inning blast. This was his fifth multi-hit effort over the last 10 games, a span in which the outfielder has gone 13-for-38 (.342) with four extra-base hits, six RBI and two stolen bases. He continues to hit well in the heart of the order, batting .293 with an .829 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, 18 runs scored, five doubles and five stolen bases across 23 contests.