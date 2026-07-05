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Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Monster performance in rout

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arozarena went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Arozarena fell a triple shy of the cycle, highlighted by a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning. Since returning from the injured list June 23, the 31-year-old has gone 10-for-39 with five extra-base hits, eight RBI and seven runs scored across 11 contests. Fresh off earning his third career All-Star nod, he's slashing .287/.376/.453 with nine homers, 41 RBI, 54 runs scored and 19 steals across 348 plate appearances this season.

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