Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Plates three runs in win

Arozarena went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and three total RBI in a 9-2 win against the Athletics on Monday.

Arozarena knocked in a run with a double in the third inning and added a 437-foot, two-run homer in the ninth. He finished with multiple hits for the first time in six contests and tied his season-high mark in RBI. On the campaign, Arozarena is slashing a healthy .299/.390/.477 with six homers, 15 doubles, one triple, 38 runs, 25 RBI and 14 stolen bases through 55 games.