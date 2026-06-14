Mariners' Randy Arozarena: Remaining on bench Sunday

Arozarena (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Luke Raley will draw another start in left field while the Mariners keep Arozarena on the bench for a second straight game after he exited Friday's 10-2 win with left hamstring soreness. Per MLB.com, Arozarena went through strength tests after suffering the injury that indicated an MRI wouldn't be necessary, so the Mariners seem to be confident that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list. He'll benefit from a team off day Monday before the Mariners open a three-game home set versus the Orioles on Tuesday.