Mariners' Reggie McClain: Designated for assignment
McClain was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
McClain threw 21 innings in his big-league debut last season but failed to impress. He finished with a 6.00 ERA and an 11:13 K:BB. Nick Margevicius was claimed off waivers from the Padres in a corresponding move.
