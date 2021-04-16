site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Robert Dugger: Optioned after twin bill
RotoWire Staff
Dugger was optioned to the alternate training site after Thursday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
The 25-year-old joined the club as the 27th man for the doubleheader, and he'll return to the alternate site as expected. Dugger did not make an appearance in either contest Thursday.
