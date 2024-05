The Mariners selected Bliss' contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 24-year-old infielder receives his first major-league promotion after putting up a .247/.382/.445 batting line with seven home runs and 28 stolen bases this season with Tacoma. The right-handed hitting Bliss plays both middle infield spots and could get some starts at second base versus lefties with Jorge Polanco (hamstring) going down.