Bliss has been added to the Mariners' taxi squad in case he's needed to replace Jorge Polanco (hamstring) on the roster, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Bliss, 24, has slashed .247/.382/.445 with seven home runs and 28 stolen bases with Triple-A Tacoma this season. Acquired from the Diamondbacks in last year's Paul Sewald trade, Bliss is not currently on the Mariners' 40-man roster.