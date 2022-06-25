Borucki secured his fourth hold in a win over the Angels on Friday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Borucki was pretty close to perfect, getting his three outs on 12 pitches, nine which found the strike zone. The southpaw has now contributed four scoreless appearances in his last five trips to the mound, and he's furnished a 4.76 ERA and a pair of holds since making his Mariners debut June 6.