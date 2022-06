Borucki, just traded to the Mariners on Saturday, earned his third hold in a win over the Astros on Monday, getting one out to close out the seventh inning.

Borucki's Mariners debut took all of two pitches but was effective, earning him his first hold since May 20. The southpaw gave up two earned runs apiece in each of his last two appearances with the Blue Jays prior to his trade, so a clean outing of any duration is certainly a welcome sight as he tries to reset in a new locale.