Borucki allowed an earned run on three hits over one inning while recording a strikeout in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Borucki pitched to plenty of contact but was fortunate to limit the damage to just one run. The southpaw has generated scoreless efforts in four of his first six appearances in Seattle, but he's given up three earned runs across 1.1 innings in the two outings during which he's been scored upon.