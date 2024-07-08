Stanek blew the save Sunday against Toronto, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with a strikeout over one inning.

Stanek took the mound in the seventh inning, inheriting a pair of runners with no outs and a 4-1 lead. After striking out Kevin Kiermaier, Stanek surrendered a three-run home run to George Springer, tying the game and resulting in the blown save. Stanek briefly took closing duties from Andres Munoz in mid June while Munoz dealt with a back injury, but Stanek has since yielded ninth-inning work to Munoz.