Mariners' Ryon Healy: Cuts down on baseball activities
Healy (back) has temporarily backed off on some of the baseball activities he'd recently resumed due to general discomfort, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Healy had been cleared to resume baseball activities at the team's spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona back on July 12, but it appears his body isn't yet ready for the rigor. Given the latest setback, it remains to be seen whether a previously projected August return date remains realistic.
