Manager Scott Servais said that Long was removed from Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader because he did not run hard at one point during the contest, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

It's not completely clear what moment in the game Servais is referring to, but the manager found it necessary to replace Long at second base with Dylan Moore in the bottom of the sixth. Long is not injured, though it's to be seen if he'll face further consequences for his lack of hustle Sunday.