France was placed on irrevocable outright waivers by the Mariners on Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

France will now be able to be claimed by the 29 other teams in the league and if he goes unclaimed, the Mariners can option him to the minor leagues. That being said, France has the option to decline reporting to the minors as a result of his MLB service time. Additionally, there's a possibility that he clears waivers and remains with the major-league roster, something that the Blue Jays did with Kevin Kiermaier earlier in July. France has produced a disappointing .223 average with eight home runs, 31 RBI and 28 runs scored over 300 at-bats in 88 games with Seattle so far this season. Tyler Locklear is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma and get full-time at-bats at first base according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.