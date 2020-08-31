France was traded from the Padres to the Mariners on Sunday in exchange for Austin Nola and several other players, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

France has carved out a fair amount of playing time with the Padres this season due to his defensive versatility, and he could carve out playing time in Seattle as well. Nola previously served as the Mariners' versatile infield option, but France could fill that role going forward. The 26-year-old is hitting .314 with six extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts this season.