Robles (shoulder) will start in right field and bat eighth in Saturday's ALDS Game 1 matchup against the Tigers.

Robles sat out the Mariners' final few regular-season contests while nursing a left shoulder injury, but a first-round bye has given him enough time to recover and return for Game 1 of the ALDS. The 28-year-old outfielder has slashed .224/.278/.347 across 54 plate appearances since the beginning of September.