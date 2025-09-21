Mazur didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out two.

Mazur delivered a decent outing, giving up no extra-base hits, but he was lifted after throwing just 63 pitches. The right-hander has been shaky overall in 2025, posting just one quality start through his six outings. With a 4.80 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 30 innings, Mazur will be tough to recommend as a streaming option in the vast majority of fantasy leagues against a formidable Mets lineup next weekend.