default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mazur didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out two.

Mazur delivered a decent outing, giving up no extra-base hits, but he was lifted after throwing just 63 pitches. The right-hander has been shaky overall in 2025, posting just one quality start through his six outings. With a 4.80 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB across 30 innings, Mazur will be tough to recommend as a streaming option in the vast majority of fantasy leagues against a formidable Mets lineup next weekend.

More News