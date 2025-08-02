Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a walk, two stolen bases, two RBI and one run in Friday's 13-12 win over the Yankees.

After pilfering a bag in his MLB debut April 21, Ramirez went without a steal for 76 straight games before recently increasing his involvement in the running game. In his last seven starts, Ramirez has now gone 4-for-4 on stolen-base attempts while also chipping in three extra-base hits (one home run, two doubles) during that span. The 23-year-old continues to occupy a prominent spot in the Miami lineup, and his ability to contribute both as a power hitter and occasionally on the basepaths should make him a must-roster option even in one-catcher leagues for the rest of the season.