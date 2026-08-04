Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Marlins' Agustin Ramirez: Returning to big leagues

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Marlins will recall Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Tuesday's contest in Atlanta, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Ramirez was sent down to Jacksonville in early May after slashing only .230/.318/.345 with two home runs in his first 31 contests. He's been better at Jacksonville, though a .254/.332/.427 batting line wasn't exactly forcing the Marlins' hand. Ramirez has not played a position other than catcher this season, and with Joe Mack slated to continue serving as the Marlins' primary backstop, it's unclear how much playing time Ramirez will receive.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!