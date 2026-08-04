Marlins' Agustin Ramirez: Returning to big leagues

The Marlins will recall Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville prior to Tuesday's contest in Atlanta, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Ramirez was sent down to Jacksonville in early May after slashing only .230/.318/.345 with two home runs in his first 31 contests. He's been better at Jacksonville, though a .254/.332/.427 batting line wasn't exactly forcing the Marlins' hand. Ramirez has not played a position other than catcher this season, and with Joe Mack slated to continue serving as the Marlins' primary backstop, it's unclear how much playing time Ramirez will receive.