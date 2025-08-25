Ramirez went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Blue Jays.

The 23-year-old backstop swiped his 10th bag in 105 big-league games, and between the majors and Triple-A this season, Ramirez is 15-for-17 on steal attempts. The speed offers an extra element to his fantasy appeal, but he's also slugged 18 homers with 57 RBI in his first taste of the Show, and his .232/.288/.430 slash line is significantly below his expected numbers based on the underlying metrics -- his bat speed is in the 89th percentile, while his average exit velocity (75th percentile) and hard-hit rate (73rd percentile) are strong as well. Ramirez seems poised to emerge as one of the league's top offensive catchers as soon as 2026.