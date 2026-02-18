Bender is slightly behind schedule in Marlins camp due to a shin injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear how or when Bender was injured, but he threw a bullpen session Tuesday. The veteran reliever will not appear in Grapefruit League games right away, but it's not a significant setback. Bender is slated to serve in a setup role for the Marlins in 2026.