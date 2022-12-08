Allen signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Thursday.
Allen appeared in four big-league games early in 2022 for Oakland but spent the rest of the campaign at Triple-A, and he was traded to the Cardinals in August. He had a 287/.365/.472 slash line with seven home runs and 40 RBI in 55 games between the two organizations.
